Actor Vishnu Manchu’s Kannappa all set to release on June 27

CHENNAI: Actor Vishnu Manchu’s much-awaited Kannappa, which was postponed due to the delay in the completion of VFX works, is finally slated to release on June 27.

Kannappa, which is being directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, features Prabhas, Mohan Babu, Mohanlal, Preity Mukundhan, Akshay Kumar, Sarath Kumar and Kajal Aggarwal. The film is based on Kannappa, an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva.

Cinematography is by US-based Sheldon Chau and Siddharth. The film has music by Stephan Devassy, choreography by Prabhu Deva and editing by Antony. The film was produced by Vishnu Manchu’s father and actor Mohan Babu.

The vast portions of Kannappa have been shot in New Zealand on a huge budget.