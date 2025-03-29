Kannappa release delayed for VFX upgrade

CHENNAI: Actor Vishnu Manchu’s much-awaited Kannappa, which was gearing up to hit the screens on April 25, has been postponed. Sharing the news on his X platform, the actor apologised to the fans and requested for patience and support.

He wrote, “We are committed to delivering a cinematic spectacle that meets the highest standards. To ensure this, we need a few more weeks to perfect a key episodes requiring extensive VFX work (sic).” Vishnu Manchu also informed that the update about the new release date will be revealed soon.

Kannappa, which is being directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, features Prabhas, Mohan Babu, Mohanlal, Preity Mukundhan, Akshay Kumar, Sarath Kumar and Kajal Aggarwal. The film is based on Kannappa, an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva.

Cinematography is by US-based Sheldon Chau and Siddharth. The film has music by Stephan Devassy, choreography by Prabhu Deva and editing by Antony. The film was produced by Vishnu Manchu’s father and actor Mohan Babu.