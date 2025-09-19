Kannamma, a peppy romantic number in Dhanush’s vocals

CHENNAI: The makers of actor Arun Vijay’s Retta Thala unveiled the first single, Kannamma. A peppy romantic track, Dhanush has lent his vocals for the music composed by Sam CS. The music composer himself penned the lyrics as well. Interestingly, Arun Vijay is a part of Dhanush’s directorial venture, Idli Kadai.

Kris Thirukumaran, known for Maan Karate, is directing the film. Arun Vijay will play a dual role in this project, having previously portrayed a dual role in Thadam. The film also features Siddhi Idnani, Tanya, and Balaji Murugadoss.

In January, Arun Vijay completed dubbing for Retta Thala. BTG Universal is backing the project, with Tijo Tomy as the cinematographer and Arun Shankar handling the art direction. Anthony is the editor. Other details about Retta Thala are kept under wraps.