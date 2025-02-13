Kannadi Poove from Suriya’s Retro is the new love drug

CHENNAI: Just a day ahead of Valentine’s Day, director Karthik Subbaraj released the new song titled Kannadi Poove from Suriya’s highly anticipated film, Retro.

Captioning it as his “most favourite track from my most favourite duo”, Santhosh Narayanan has rendered his voice for Kannadi Poove, penned by Vivek Velmurugan.

The music starts with a mellow, yet powerful tune of Violin, which explores the profound pain of separation.

In the video, Suriya is seen spending his time in the prison, and describes his love for Pooja Hegde.

The melody number has become an instant hit, and has been widely receiving positive responses.

Netizens have commented saying that this is one of the best works of Santhosh Narayanan in recent days.





Retro is all set to hit the theatres on May 1.