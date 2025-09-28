Kanna Ravi's Veduvan trailer promises gripping narrative

CHENNAI: Kanna Ravi, who is known for his performances in Mandela, Lover and Coolie, is all set to lead a Tamil series, titled Veduvan. The trailer of the series was unveiled recently. The gripping trailer offers a glimpse into a dark and emotional narrative.

The star cast for this emotional drama includes Sanjeev Venkat, Sravnitha Srikanth, Ramya Ramakrishna, and Rekha Nair. The series is written and directed by Pavan and produced by Sreenidhi Sagar of RiseEast.

Speaking of his role, Kanna Ravi said, “Veduvan is a journey into the blurred space between reel and real. Playing Sooraj meant not only stepping into the life of a struggling actor but also living through Arun’s battles, choices, and sacrifices. As an actor, it challenged me in ways that left a mark far beyond the screen.”

The series is all set to stream on Zee5 from October 10.