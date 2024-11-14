Kanguva Review: Suriya, the lone warrior in this passable watch

Cast: Suriya, Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Karunas, Natty Natraj, Vatsan Chakravarthy Bose Venkat and Kovai Sarala

Director: Siva

Music director: Devi Sri Prasad

Rating: 2.5/5

Synopsis: Francis, a bounty hunter meets a boy, who takes him to the past. His life is under threat. Would Francis save the boy in time?

Touted to be a pan-Indian flick, Kanguva released a few hours ago amid lots of hype. This Siva directorial is Suriya’s first theatrical release in three years, after Etharkkum Thuninthavan.

The story of Kanguva travels from an ancient Indian forest to the present-day Goa in, where Francis (Suriya), bounty hunter kills a man, who is wanted by the local police commissioner (KS Ravikumar). The witness to his killing is a boy, who escaped from a biotechnology lab that does brain mapping. He knows something about Francis's previous life and their connection. Along with Suriya, are his accomplices, Colt (Yogi Babu) and Angelina (Disha Patani).

Story travels back to 1070 AD, where Francis was a warrior Prince, Kanguva of the Perumachi tribe. He fights to keep his tribe alive among other rival clans and foreign conquerors. This is what the first half of Kanguva is all about. The dialogues are unclear and the CG in Tamil films continue to be what they were over the years. However, we are sort of convinced that the plot is heading towards somewhere and the story will unfold.

The story travels back and forth and we are almost into the interval, where the premise still struggles to be concrete.

All hell breaks loose in the second half of Kanguva. The noise is constant and the story still wanders around. The scene in which Suriya fights a crocodile doesn’t add any value to the story. Dialogues are unclear and the film heads towards a predictable climax. In a story that is pretty much like an old wine in a new bottle, this wouldn’t come across as a spoiler. Bobby Deol could have been used better in the movie, at least in the second half and by the time it all boils down to Suriya-Bobby’s face off, we are done with the film.

However, there are a few positives as well. Suriya had left no stone unturned in terms of performance. The making to an extent gets noticed but does less to the film because of a weak screenplay. Cinematographer Vetri Palanisamy is another saving grace of the film that keeps falling flat.

Yogi Babu’s comedy as usual fails to evoke any laughter. Similar to previous Tamil films that had him playing the second fiddle, Kanguva too could have easily stayed the same without him and Redin Kingsley, even Disha Patani. That way the story could have been a little crispier and the runtime too would have shortened by 10 minutes.

Billed as a pan-Indian flick, Kanguva gets tangled between being a Tamil film because of Suriya's presence, a Telugu film because of Devi Sri's music or a Hindi film due to Bobby Deol's presence. Though the team's intentions were great, Kanguva doesn't succeed completely in its attempt-- certainly falls short. Watching it in 2D or 3D, will make no difference.