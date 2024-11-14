Kanguva mini film review: Suriya the lone warrior in this passable watch

Cast: Suriya, Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Karunas, Natty Natraj, Vatsan Chakravarthy Bose Venkat and Kovai Sarala

Director: Siva

Music director: Devi Sri Prasad

Rating: 2.5/5

Synopsis: Francis, a bounty hunter, meets a boy who takes him to the past where the latter's life is under threat. Would Francis save the boy in time?

Touted to be a pan-Indian flick, Kanguva released a few hours ago amid lots of hype. Headlined by Suriya and helmed by Siva, the film opens in Goa in 2024, where Francis (Suriya), a bounty hunter kills a man, who is wanted by the local police. The witness to his killing is a boy, who has escaped from a biotechnology lab that does brain mapping. He knows something about Francis's previous life and their connection.

The story travels back to 1070 AD, where Francis is a warrior Prince named Kanguva of the Perumachi tribe. He fights to safeguard his tribe from rival clans and foreign conquerors. This is what the first half of Kanguva is all about. The story keeps travelling back and forth, and by then, we are almost into the interval, where the premise still struggles to be concrete.

All hell then breaks loose in the second half of Kanguva. The noise is constant and the story still keeps wandering around. The dialogues are unrelatable and the film heads towards a predictable climax.

However, there are a few positives. Suriya has left no stone unturned in terms of performance. The film's making to an extent gets noticed but we cannot relate to it due to the weak screenplay. Cinematographer Vetri Palanisamy is another saving grace of the film that keeps falling flat.

Although billed as a pan-Indian flick, Kanguva gets tangled in being a Tamil film because of Suriya's presence, a Telugu film because of Devi Sri Prasad's music, and a Hindi film due to Bobby Deol's presence. Though the team's intentions are great, they do not succeed completely in their attempt, and Kanguva certainly falls short.