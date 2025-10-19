‘Kambi Katna Kathai movie will provide audience the much-needed laughter’

CHENNAI: As Natty walks inside our premises, it looks like he is fresh out of the sets of Kambi Katna Kathai (KKK) as he is in his element even when they started posing for our photographer. As he settles down for the interview, Natty clarifies, “KKK is an entertaining film.

The audience can come to theatres to watch it with a blank mind and will be in for a joy ride. There is nothing preachy and nothing emotional. It is a comic caper that will provide people the much-needed laughter they are looking for in films.”

Writer and actor Muruganandham is all animated and explains how things were on the sets of the film. “Imagine a set that has Natty, Singampuli and Java Sundaresan who can pull off humour really well. So, when I write the lines and give it to them, they improvise it with better cues and dialogue deliveries. It was hilarious to shoot with them and I am sure it will strike a chord with the audience as well.”

Natty says that there has been a hiatus in Tamil cinema when it comes to providing quality comedy. “Lately, we haven’t seen a good full-fledged comedy. KKK will bridge that gap. The message in the film that money is ultimate and we have conveyed that without vulgarity. It is a very thin line between providing quality humour and vulgar comedy. We have provided good humour in the content,” he adds.

Shaalini was last seen in Sotta Sotta Nanaiyuthu in August, now has another release in less than two months. “The humour is different in both these films and in KKK I play Mukhesh Ravi’s pair. Be it Sotta Sotta Nanaiyuthu or KKK, my co-stars are always busy working on their prosthetics before shoots,” she laughs. “In this set, Natty sir is the first person to arrive and will be wearing one of his many makeovers,” remarks Shaalini.

Natty reminisces and says, “It was challenging. I could hardly be active in between shots and had to be conscious of the makeover. But the efforts were worth it.”

Shreeranjini, who has previously been a part of Malayalam movies, remarks that Natty helped her in getting the lines right. “He made it comfortable for me on sets and the entire team was helpful as it is important to keep constantly improvising in a comedy film,” says the actor.

As we were talking to the team, the director of the film Rajanadhan Periyasamy walks in after a few final production touches. He seems like an introvert. “I used to be. However, this team has completely changed me and now I cannot stay quiet with these people around. Coming to KKK, it will be a laugh riot for Deepavali and will light up theatres with smiles,” he concludes.