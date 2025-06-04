Kamal’s Vikram grosses Rs 50 lakh in Japan

CHENNAI: Kamal Haasan’s superhit film, Vikram, hit the screens in India in 2022. As the film completes three years, it was released in Japan on May 30, across 54 screens.

Within three days since its release, the Lokesh Kanagaraj-directorial has grossed over Rs 50 lakh, emerging as a blockbuster. Distributed in Japan by Twin Co. Ltd., Vikram is receiving an overwhelming response, without any negative feedback.

Apart from Kamal, the ensemble cast includes Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Suriya, Narain, Kalidas Jayaram and Gayathrie in key roles. The film will come under Lokesh’s Cinematic Universe (LCU). Raaj Kamal Films International backed the project, which was set against the backdrop of a covert war against a powerful drug cartel.

Kamal Haasan is gearing up for the release of Thug Life today (June 5), helmed by Mani Ratnam. The star cast includes Silambarasan TR, Trisha Krishnan, Ashok Selvan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George and Abhirami.