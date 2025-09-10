Kamal’s praise for Michael Madhana Kama Rajan gave me much-needed breakthrough: Actor Urvashi at SIIMA

CHENNAI: Overwhelmed on receiving the Best Actress award at the SIIMA Awards 2025 for Ullozhukku, actor Urvashi thanked Kamal Haasan for the pivotal role he played in shaping her career.

In one of the leaked videos from the event, Urvashi, after accepting the award, recalled how Kamal Haasan’s praise for her performance in Michael Madhana Kama Rajan gave her the much-needed breakthrough in Tamil cinema.

“The appreciation from a Mahanadigan (a legendary actor), which I consider equivalent to an Oscar, is what opened many doors for me. Now, seeing him along with others giving me a standing ovation, I honestly don’t know how to react,” she said.

She went on to thank SIIMA for the honour and also extended Onam wishes to the audience.

Eailer, Urvashi, who won National award for the same 2023 Malayalam film co-starring Parvathy, had slammed the jury over their decision to award her under the Best Supporting Actress category and not under the Best (Lead) Actress category.

She also questioned the criteria for selection and asked why two actresses were not selected for the lead role category.

The actor went on to point out the selection of Best Actors as well. Shah Rukh Khan and Vikrant Massey received the awards for Jawan and 12th Fail, respectively.

Urvashi also asked why actor Vijayaraghavan was not considered for Best Actor category and on what basis were the categories for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor distinguished.

(With inputs from bureau)