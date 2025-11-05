Kamal to produce Rajini's Thalaivar173, Sundar C to direct

CHENNAI: Putting a rest to speculations around the director of Rajinikanth's next project, Kamal Haasan on Wednesday announced that he would produce Rajinikanth's 173rd film, which would be helmed by Sundar C. The announcement came ahead of Kamal Haasan's birthday on November 7. The film is slated for a Pongal 2027 release.

A statement from Raajkamal Films International read, "Superstar Rajinikanth is set to headline in the magnum opus 'Thalaivar 173', under Kamal Haasan's RaajKamal Films International banner directed by Sundar C. This landmark collaboration not only unites two towering forces of Indian cinema but also celebrates five decades of friendship and brotherhood between Superstar Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan- a bond that continues to inspire generations of artists and audiences alike."

This film also marks the collaboration of Rajinikanth and Sundar C, 28 years after Arunachalam. Currently, Rajinikanth is shooting for Nelson's Jailer 2.