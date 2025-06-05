Kamal Haasan's 'Thug Life' hits the screens, fans celebrate in style at Chennai's Rohini theatre

CHENNAI: June 5 The excitement was palpable at the Rohini Theatre on Thursday as Kamal Haasan's highly anticipated film, 'Thug Life', was released.

Fans flooded the venue, waving banners and cheering for their beloved actor, creating an electrifying atmosphere at the premises of the cinema halls.

The buzz was unmistakable, with several fans even breaking into spontaneous dances to celebrate the much-awaited release of the film.

At the centre of the buzz, Haasan expressed his gratitude and excitement for the project, particularly his collaboration with the acclaimed director Mani Ratnam.

During a press interaction on Wednesday, Haasan spoke fondly of his experience working on 'Thug Life' and what the film means to him.

"It is true that working with him (Mani Ratnam) was a pleasure for me. I would like to thank Tamil Nadu and its people for their unwavering support," Haasan said, reflecting on the warmth he has received throughout his career.

Haasan went on to elaborate about his contribution to the film, describing the collaborative process with Ratnam.

"Every film is a challenge, especially when you add another director like Mani Ratnam and a story that is so interesting. Fortunately, he included me in the story's preparation. I gave him an idea, and most of the time, I was getting vegetables and helping him make it more tasty. That's what I did. And that I call a true collaboration... We both are children of cinema, and that is how we see each other," he said.

When asked what made 'Thug Life' stand out, Haasan pointed to the film's stellar cast and crew.

"Good actors, good makeup artists, costume designers, fantastic director, and great music. I don't have to explain to you why I say it's great. Of course, I love to join the crowd and cheer a great music director like A R Rahman. He has done an excellent job," Haasan shared.

The actor also took a moment to reflect on his journey in the world of cinema. He admitted that his rise to stardom, despite being surrounded by numerous talented and intelligent peers in his early theatre days, has been a stroke of luck.

"I was a happy child. I was a parrot, not a cage, but they taught me, and I repeated. It's only after 7 when I joined the theatre and all that, I realised that so many intelligent children, and I've been lucky to have become a star.That's when I actually started learning outside of school," Haasan recalled.

In 'Thug Life', Haasan leads an ensemble cast that includes Silambarasan TR, Trisha Krishnan, Ashok Selvan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, Ali Fazal, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf, among others.

The film is directed by Mani Ratnam, marking a highly anticipated reunion between the legendary director and Haasan after 38 years.