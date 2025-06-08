Kamal Haasan's Thug Life grosses Rs 26 cr at TN box office in 3 days

CHENNAI: Despite receiving a mixed response from audiences and critics, Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life has been running successfully across Tamil Nadu. According to a Daily Thanthi report, the film has grossed Rs 26 crore at the state’s box office within just three days of its release (June 5, 2025).

Helmed by Mani Ratnam, Thug Life follows the story of a gangster and his adopted son, who become rivals in their quest for power.

Apart from Kamal Haasan, the film features an ensemble cast including Silambarasan (STR), Trisha, Ashok Selvan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, Abhirami, and Nasser in key roles.

The music is composed by AR Rahman, with cinematography by Ravi K Chandran and editing by Sreekar Prasad.

The action sequences have been choreographed by the stunt duo Anbariv.

