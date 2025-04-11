Kamal Haasan visits Perplexity HQ, meets CEO Aravind Srinivas

CHENNAI: Kamal Haasan on Friday visited the headquarters of Perplexity, an AI-powered search platform at the forefront of global innovation, where he met with Aravind Srinivas, co-founder and CEO of Perplexity.

Taking to his social media and sharing the pictures taken during the visit, Kamal said that he was inspired by the experience. Aravind Srinivas also expressed his admiration for the actor and his passion to still learn and incorporate cutting-edge technology in filmmaking.

Though not much is known about their discussion, the meeting reflected a shared passion for pushing boundaries with the incorporation of AI in filmmaking.

The visit comes in the lead-up to the release of Thug Life, the actor's much-anticipated upcoming film directed by Mani Ratnam, with music by AR Rahman, and produced by Kamal Haasan himself, R Mahendran, and Siva Ananth. The film is set for a worldwide theatrical release on June 5.



