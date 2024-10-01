Kamal Haasan pens heartfelt note on actor Sivaji Ganesan's birth anniversary

CHENNAI: Marking the 93rd birth anniversary of Sivaji Ganesan, actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan penned a heartfelt note on Tuesday.

The actor on his X platform wrote in Tamil, which translates to, "Times may change, technologies may evolve, and the face of cinema may transform. However, we must never forget the monumental contribution that the pinnacle of acting truly is. On his birthday, I pay my respects to the one who showcased astonishing achievements (sic)."

காலங்கள் மாறலாம், தொழில் நுட்பங்கள் கூடலாம், சினிமாவின் முகமே மாற்றத்துக்கு இலக்காகியிருக்கலாம். ஆனால், நடிப்புக் கலையின் உச்சம் என்பது எப்படி இருக்கும் என்று காட்டிய மாபெரும் கலைஞன் சிவாஜி சாரின் பங்களிப்பு மறக்கவொண்ணாதது. பிரமிக்க வைக்கும் சாதனைகளைச் செய்துகாட்டியவரை பிறந்த… — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) October 1, 2024

Kamal Haasan, in many of his interviews, has stated that he considers Sivaji Ganesan as one of his gurus in acting.

The duo acted together in the iconic film Thevar Magan (1992).

Actor Sivaji Ganesan, often referred to as 'Nadigar Thilagam', has acted in almost 288 movies in close to five decades across five different languages.

The actor began his career with Parasakthi, released in 1952. He was awarded the highest honour of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1997.

He passed away on July 21, 2007 at the age of 74.