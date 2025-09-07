Kamal Haasan confirms his collaboration with Rajinikanth for a project after 46 years

CHENNAI: A few weeks ago, reports started surfing on social media on the collaboration between Tamil cinema's iconic duo, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, for a film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. However, it was not confirmed by the makers.

Now, Kamal has confirmed that the project is on, and said that for a very long time both the stalwarts wanted to produce each others films. However, it is still not clear whether both the actors will be sharing the screenspace or Kamal will be producing a project, headlined by Rajini.

At an award ceremony, Kamal said, "We wanted to come together for a very long time. This might be quite surprising business wise. The competition between us was created by the audience. But it was never like that for us. Let's see what happens in this much-awaited collaboration."

Rajini and Kamal worked together in many classic hits like Moondru Mudichu, Apoorva Raagangal, Thillu Mullu, Pathinaaru Vayathinile and Ninaithale Inikum, among others.