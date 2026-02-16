Kadhal Reset Repeat teaser promises a gripping love story

The star cast includes Madumkesh, Arjun Ashokan, Jiya Shankar, MS Bhaskar, Jayaprakash and Viji Chandrashekar in significant roles. The film is set to provide opportunities for debutants.

Jointly produced by Maali & Manvi Movie Makers, D Studios and Denvi Productions, Harris Jayaraj is composing the music. This marks the second collaboration after the Ravi Mohan-starrer Vanamagan, which was released in 2017.