Kadhal Reset Repeat teaser promises a gripping love story

CHENNAI: Director Vijay’s next film is titled Kadhal Reset Repeat. The film’s teaser was released recently. The video promises an unusual love story, with many twists and turns. It also shows how music brings together the lead characters of the film.
The star cast includes Madumkesh, Arjun Ashokan, Jiya Shankar, MS Bhaskar, Jayaprakash and Viji Chandrashekar in significant roles. The film is set to provide opportunities for debutants.
Jointly produced by Maali & Manvi Movie Makers, D Studios and Denvi Productions, Harris Jayaraj is composing the music. This marks the second collaboration after the Ravi Mohan-starrer Vanamagan, which was released in 2017.
Arvind Krishna is the director of photography, while Anthony is overseeing the cuts. The film is expected to deliver a heartwarming and magical love story. Kadhal Reset Repeat is all set to hit the screens on March 6.
The film was announced in October last year and has been creating buzz since then.
Other details about the trailer and audio launch will be revealed by the makers in the coming days.