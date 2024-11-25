Kadhal Fail, a pathos number from NEEK released

CHENNAI: Nilavuku Enmel Ennadi Kobam marks actor Dhanush’s third directorial venture, after Pa Pandi and Raayan. On Monday, the makers released the second single, Kadhal Fail.

Giving a retro vibe, the lyrics resemble Dhanush’s hit song, Why This Kolaveri, to some extent. The actor-filmmaker has donned the hat of the singer and lyricist as well for the song. GV Prakash Kumar has composed the music. Nilavuku Enmel Ennadi Kobam stars Pavish, Anikha Surendran, Priya Prakash Varrier, Matthew Thomas, Venkatesh Menon, Rabiya Khatoon and Ramya Ranganathan, among others. Touted to be a romantic drama, the film is backed by Wunderbar Films Pvt Ltd.

The technical crew includes Leon Britto handling the camera, while GK Prasanna taking care of the cuts.

Meanwhile, Dhanush has Kubera with Sekha Kammula, alongside Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna. He will also be seen portraying Ilaiyaraaja in his biopic. In terms of directorials, he is busy with Idli Kadai, which is set to release on April 10 next year.