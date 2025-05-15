Jr NTR likely to headline Made In India

CHENNAI: Inspired by the life of the Father of Indian Cinema, Dadasaheb Phalke, Made In India was announced in 2023. Reports suggest that Jr NTR has been approached to essay the role of Dadasaheb Phalke in the project.

Created by SS Rajamouli, SS Karthikeya, and Varun Gupta, sources say that the RRR actor has given a nod for the script.

The story revolves around the birth and rise of Indian cinema. After hearing the narration, the actor delved into a discussion about the screenplay and its treatment.

The film will also give him a chance to step back from action and explore a space that he hasn’t done before. The film is touted to be a pan-Indian release.

Notably, Rajamouli made his directorial debut with Jr NTR’s Student No 1 in 2001. After which, they collaborated for Simhadri, Yamadonga and RRR.

