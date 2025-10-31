Joy Crizildaa gives birth to baby boy amid ongoing dispute with Madhampatty Rangaraj

CHENNAI: Amid the ongoing controversy around her alleged marriage with chef-actor Madhampatty Rangaraj, costume designer Joy Crizildaa has given birth to a baby boy at a private hospital in Chennai. She shared the happy news on her social media page on Friday (october 31).

The news comes amid a case filed by Joy, alleging that Madhampatty cheated her and abandoned her after living together. She claimed that he concealed his marital status and had tricked her into marrying him. The case is being heard in a Chennai court for the past few weeks.

Meanwhile, following the birth of the child, Joy Crizildaa’s counsel has sought additional time for her to appear in person for today’s proceedings. It is reported that only Madhampatty Rangaraj will be present in court this afternoon.

In July, the designer, who has worked in many Tamil films, had posted photos of a private wedding with Rangaraj on social media and revealed that she was pregnant. She later began sharing pictures and videos of private moments of the two, tagging Rangaraj in all the posts.

Earlier this week, she approached the Chennai Family Welfare Court seeking monthly maintenance of Rs 6.5 lakh to cover her medical expenses, house rent, and subsequent costs for child delivery, etc, stating that she had taken a break following marriage and pregnancy.

Madhampatty Rangaraj was earlier married to Sruthi, a lawyer, with whom he has two children, though there has been no official word on their current marital status. Both Sruthi and Joy have mentioned being Rangaraj’s wife on their Instagram bios.

The popular chef had previously filed a civil suit demanding Joy to not post statements, photos, or videos about him and had also sought an interim direction to remove the content about him. The petitions were rejected, as per media reports.