Joy Crizildaa announces marriage to chef-actor Madhampatty Rangaraj, confirms pregnancy

CHENNAI: Fashion designer Joy Crizildaa announced on Instagram that she is married to chef-turned-actor Madhampatty Rangaraj and that the couple is expecting a child.

Crizildaa posted a photo of them from their wedding at a temple, captioned: "Baby loading 2025. We are pregnant. 6th month of pregnancy #madhampattyrangaraj #MrandMrsRangaraj #chefmadhampattyrangaraj."

Earlier this week, she had updated her Instagram bio to read "Wife of Madhampatty Rangaraj; we are pregnant," and shared another temple photo of Rangaraj putting sindoor on her forehead, captioned "Mr. and Mrs. Rangaraj," sparking speculation about their wedding.









Rangaraj was previously married to Shruti, a lawyer, with whom he shares two children. There has been no official statement about their current marital status.

Known for his role in Mehandi Circus and as a judge on Cooku with Comali, Rangaraj is also the CEO of Madhampatty Thangavelu Hospitality Pvt Ltd and has catered for hundreds of weddings, including several for celebrities. He recently launched Kongunadu Restaurant in San Jose.







