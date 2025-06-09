Jodi Porutham, a heartfelt melody from Aan Paavam Pollathathu unveiled

CHENNAI: The makers of Rio Raj's Aan Paavam Pollathathu released the first single, Jodi Porutham, on Monday. A soulful melody, the song takes us through the love journey between the lead characters. Lakshmikanth M has lent his vocals for the single, which is penned by Vignesh Ramakrishna.

Malavika Manoj, who previously worked with Rio in Joe, is playing the leading lady. RJ Vigneshkanth, Sheela and Jenson Dhivakar, among others, will be seen in pivotal roles. Written and directed by Kalaiarasan Thangavel, the film is bankrolled by Drumsticks Productions.

Siddhu Kumar is the music composer, while Madhesh Manickam is the director of photography. Varun KG is taking care of the cuts. The release date of Aan Paavam Pollathathu is yet to be revealed by the team.