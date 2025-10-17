Jiiva-starrer Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil, a fun-filled political entertainer

CHENNAI: On Friday, the makers of Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil unveiled the teaser of the film. Headlined by Jiiva, the film is written and directed by Nithish Sahadev.

The teaser takes the audience on a hilarious ride and promises a fun-packed political entertainer. The star cast includes Thambi Ramaiya, Ilavarasu, Prathana Nathan, Jensen Dhivakar, Jaiwanth, Sarjin Kumar, Rajesh Pandian, Subash Kannan, Amith Mohan, Anuraj OB, Sharath and Savithri.

Vishnu Vijay composes the music, while KR Group is bankrolling the project. Bablu Aju is handling the camera, while Arjune Babu takes care of the cuts.

Details about the release date, trailer and audio are yet to be revealed by the makers