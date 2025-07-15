Jiiva reunites with Black director for 46th film 

CHENNAI: Jiiva, who was last seen in Aghathiyaa, is gearing up for his next film. He has joined hands with filmmaker KG Balasubramani. The actor-director duo previously worked together in Black (2024). The actor’s 46th film kick-started with pooja on Tuesday.

Vishal, RB Choudary and Tiruppur Subramaniam were also present at the launch ceremony. Rabia Kadhoon will be the female lead for the yet-to-be-titled film, which is backed by KR Group.

The star cast includes Babloo Prithiveeraj, Nyla Usha, and Aadukalam Naren in pivotal roles. Gokul Benoy is the cinematographer, while RS Satheesh Kumar is the editor. Other details about the upcoming film are kept under wraps.