Jiiva releases gripping teaser of crime thriller '4 Windows'

The teaser has a line that reads, 'Night of madness' which gives the impression that the story predominantly revolves around developments that happen in one night. Although the teaser doesn't give away much, one gets to understand that the film revolves around a crime that has happened and how people who learn of it react to it on the given night.

Produced by Illayaraja Sekar, the film has been directed by Narendran Murthy. Apart from Vetri and Sathyaraj in the lead roles, the film also stars actors Chinni Jayanth, MS Bhaskar, Kovai Sarala and Prathana in pivotal roles. The film will also feature actors Sachu, Sethu, Cool Suresh Maran, Sharan, Naveen, Vibin, Guru Lakshman, Arul Das, Lizzi Antony, Vaiyapoori, TSR Sethupathy, Seshu, Parking Suresh, T M Karthick, Sri Niktha and Ayra Krishnan among others.