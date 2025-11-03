Jennifer Aniston calls boyfriend Jim Curtis 'My love' as the two go Insta official

LOS ANGELES: Putting an end to all speculations, Jennifer Aniston has finally made things Instagram official with beau Jim Curtis.

The 'Friends' star left her InstFam pleasantly surprised as she shared a special birthday post for Jim, calling him her “love.”

Jennifer took to her Instagram handle and posted an adorable black-and-white photo of the couple wrapped in a warm embrace. We could see Jennifer lovingly holding Jim from behind.

Wishing Jim on his special day, the 56-year-old actor penned, "Happy birthday my love (sic)."

"Cherished (red heart emoji)," she added.

As soon as the post reached social media, netizens flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages for the couple.

An Insta user shared in the comment section, "you are GLOWING! you go girl, you have us cheering for you forever n always. (sic)".

Another one penned, "Two inspirational, beautiful humans inside and out. Sending you all the love in the world."

The third comment read, "So happy for you! I prayed for this to happen!"

A cybercitizen wrote, "You deserve all the hapiness in this world!"

Many others expressed their joy on seeing Jennifer entering the new phase of her life.

For those who do not know, Jim is a hypnotherapist, author, and life coach.

Going by a report in the PEOPLE, Jennifer and Jim first sparked dating rumors back in July this year after the two were captured together on a yacht in Mallorca, Spain.

If the reports are to be believed, that couple was introduced by mutual friends. Jennifer was reportedly already familiar with Jim's work before the two entered into a relationship.

According to a source in PEOPLE, “They were introduced by a friend and started out as friends. Jen had read his book and was familiar with his work. He’s very different from anyone she’s dated before.”