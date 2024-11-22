Jayam Ravi to play Sivakarthikeyan's villain in Puranaanooru

CHENNAI: A lot has been doing the rounds on who is playing Sivakarthikeyan's villain in Sudha Kongara's upcoming directorial. This will be the actor's 25th film and has the tagline of Purananooru. There have been speculations of Vishal playing the antagonist to SK in the movie that will be produced by Dawn Productions.

The latest update is that Jayam Ravi has been pitted against Sivakarthikeyan to play a strong villain role. A reliable source confirmed this news and told DT Next, "The pooja ceremony of the movie took place three weeks ago in Chennai, which had Sivakarthikeyan and Jayam Ravi in attendance. GV Prakash is composing the music," the source said,

The shoot of the film will commence in the first quarter of 2025. The story revolves around Hindi imposition and was initially pitched for Suriya. The actor opted out of the movie due to date issues.