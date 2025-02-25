Jason Sanjay, Sundeep Kishan project with Lyca on track

CHENNAI: A few days ago, there were murmurs on social media that Lyca Productions has backed off from bankrolling Jason Sanjay’s debut directorial that features Sundeep Kishan in the lead role. However, a source close to the film confirmed to DT Next that Lyca is very much a part of the film. “In fact, the film has gone on floors, and a few portions of the film have been already shot. The next schedule of the film will resume once the dates are sorted as it will be an all artiste combination scene,” a source told us.

The project was officially announced on November 29 last year. The USP of the story has pan-Indian attention by default and requires locations like Nainital, Siliguri, Hyderabad and Chennai. Thaman S is scoring the music. More official information on the cast and crew of the film will follow in the coming days.

Earlier in an interview with DT Next, Sundeep Kishan said, “Firstly, I liked his script. It is intriguing as well as has some unique moments. The cherry on the cake was Sanjay’s effervescent energy and storytelling skills that immediately hooked me on to signing the film.”