Janhvi Kapoor's rumored beau Shikhar Pahariya pens a special birthday wish as she turns 28

MUMBAI: As Janhvi Kapoor turned 28 on March 6, 2025, her rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya penned a special birthday wish for her on social media.

He dropped a perfect black and white family picture featuring the lovebirds, along with their furry friend. While Janhvi Kapoor was seen looking lovingly at the dog, Shikhar Pahariya kept a hand on her head. He penned the caption, "Happy Birthday", with a red heart emoji.

For the unversed, Shikhar Pahariya is the son of the famous business tycoon, Sanjay Pahariya. His brother, Veer Pahariya recently made his acting debut with Akshay Kumar-led "Sky Force".

In addition to this, Varun Dhawan penned a special birthday wish for his “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari" co-star.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the ‘Sui Dhaaga' actor posted a photo of them. The still showed Varun Dhawan holding Janhvi Kapoor as she looked straight into his eyes. They were seen posing on a balcony amidst the stunning view of the city.

“Happy birthday tulsi Love sunny", Varun Dhawan captioned the post.

“Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari” marks Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's second professional association after their 2023 film “Bawaal.”

Moreover, Janhvi Kapoor also received a special gift from her “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari” co-actor Rohit Saraf. He gifted her a customized dog-themed birthday cake with "Happy Birthday, JK!” written on it.

Posting a picture of the cake on her social media, Janhvi Kapoor expressed, "Omg @rohitsaraf love u.” Rohit Saraf re-shared Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram story, along with the caption, “Happy Birthday, JK Can’t wait to trouble u again love u.”

Other members from the film fraternity including Rakul Preet Singh, Nimrat Kaur, and Shanaya Kapoor also wished the 'Roohi' actress on her special day.

Coming back to “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari", the project has been helmed by Shashank Khaitan. Produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, and Apoorva Mehta, the movie will also star Sanya Malhotra, Abhinav Sharma, Maniesh Paul, and Manini Chadha in key roles, along with others.