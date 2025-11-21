Jana Nayagan audio launch to take place on Dec 27 in Malaysia

CHENNAI: Building the expectations around the film, the makers of Vijay's Jana Nayagan revealed that the audio launch event will take place at the Huge Bukit Jalil Stadium, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on December 27. The team also released a special video, a compilation of glimpses from the actor's films and also wishes from his fans.

Touted to Vijay's last film as he is planning to focus on his political life henceforth, Jana Nayagan is directed by H Vinoth. Pooja Hegde is playing the lead lady, while Bobby Deol, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, Priyamani, and Mamitha Baiju, among others, will be seen in key roles. The first look and title of the highly-anticipated project were unveiled in January.

Produced by Venkat K Narayana, Anirudh Ravichander will compose the tunes for the film, and Sathyan Sooryan is the cinematographer. Pradeep E Ragav will oversee the cuts. The film's first single, Thalapathy Katcheri, was released recently and became a chartbuster.

Jana Nayagan is scheduled to hit the screens on January 9, marking the festival of Pongal.