Jailer 2 to release post-June next year, says Rajinikanth

CHENNAI: Actor Rajinikanth is on a roll. With Coolie having just released last month, the actor has shared that his next film Jailer 2 will hit the screens post-June 2026.

Speaking to the media at the Chennai airport, the actor stated that he is currently travelling for the Jailer 2 shoot. “The film schedule will consist of six days of shooting and the entire film will be wrapped by June next year. Hence, the release will be after that.”

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film was announced in January. Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth also confirmed that he will be joining hands with Kamal Haasan after four decades. Rajini and Kamal worked together in many classic hits such as Moondru Mudichu, Apoorva Raagangal, Thillu Mullu, Pathinaaru Vayathinile and Ninaithale Inikkum, among others.