Jai teams up with Vinay Krishna for ‘Worker’

CHENNAI: The much-awaited new film from Primuk Presents has officially gone on floors with a traditional pooja ceremony on Thursday.

Titled ‘Worker’, the film brings together actor Jai and director Vinay Krishna, promising a powerful mix of raw emotion and gripping drama.

Produced by M. Shobana Rani under the Primuk banner, the film stars Jai in the lead, with Reeshma Nainah playing the female lead.

Yogi Babu, Nagineedu, Bharath Kalyan, Praveena, Sreeja Ravi, Sasi Laya, and Venkat Senguttuvan will be seen in important roles.

The film’s technical crew includes cinematographer Anji and music composer Ghibran.

In the coming weeks, the team will be revealing more updates and the first-look posters.