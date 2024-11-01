Jai HanuMan theme song captures strength of Lord Hanuman

Begin typing your search...

    1 Nov 2024
    CHENNAI: After the release of Hanu-Man, Mythri Movie Makers left the audience in absolute astonishment by unveiling the first look of Jai HanuMan, featuring actor Rishab Shetty as Lord Hanuman. As a crucial part of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU), the makers have also released the theme song, which perfectly captures the power, strength, dignity, and loyalty that Lord Hanuman embodies.

    Taking to their social media, the makers shared the theme song. Producers Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar, assure that Jai HanuMan will showcase unparalleled production values and top-notch technical standards like never before.

