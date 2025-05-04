Jagadeesh Amanchi exudes power in Yaman’s poster

CHENNAI: The makers of Yaman, starring Jagadeesh Amanchi in the lead, who is also donning the director’s hat for the project, have unveiled a new poster. Made under Jagannatha Pictures, Shravani Shetty is the female lead. The film also stars Akash Challa in a pivotal role, among others.

In the new poster, Jagadeesh appears in a fierce avatar as Yaman (the God of Death), exuding a powerful and terrifying presence. The backdrop featuring a demonic figure (Mahishasura-like), the heavy chains in Yaman’s hands. We can also see the female actor being held captive by the Yaman.

While Vishnu Reddy Vanga cranks the camera, the music is produced by Bhavani Rakesh. The film has completed its shooting phase and is currently in post-production. Detail about the release date will be revealed in the coming days.