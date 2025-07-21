Ival from Chinnadha Oru Padam celebrates strength, spirit of women

CHENNAI: On Monday, music composer Anirudh Ravichander unveiled the first single, Ival, from Chinnadha Oru Padam. The heartfelt melody, in the vocals of Pradeep Kumar, celebrates and pays tribute to the resilience of women, who shape our lives. Composed by Harish Venkat and Prashanth Techno, the lyrics are penned by Harish Venkat himself and Johnny D’Souza.

The star cast includes Vidaarth, Pooja Devariya, Prasanna, Guru Somasundharam, Rohini, Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli, Jayanth, Baby Nakshatra, Bala Saravanan, Robo Shankar and RK Suresh. S/O Stephen and Johnny D’Souza are helming and editing the project. Produced by Thiruchithram, Sachidanand Sanakararanarayanan is scoring the background tunes.

Chinnadha Oru Padam will have cinematography handled by Rathnakumar RA. Other details regarding the release date and trailer are yet to be revealed by the makers.