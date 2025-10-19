It's wrap for Kuttram Kadithal 2

CHENNAI: Kuttram Kadithal is a 2015 critically acclaimed film. The makers are back with Kuttram Kadithal 2, which went on floors in July. Now, the team has completed the shooting of the film.

JSK Satish Kumar is playing the lead in Kuttram Kadithal 2, directed by SK Jeeva. Billed to be a thriller-drama, JSK Film Corporation backed the project. The star cast includes Pandiyarajan, Appu Kutty, Balaji Murugadoss, Deepak, Paval, Chandini Tamilarasan, Keerthi Chawla, Viji Chandrasekar, Lovelyn and Jovita Livingston.

Th film revolves around a 60-year-old dedicated government school teacher, who is honoured with the prestigious ‘Best Teacher Award’ by the Central Government. What should have been a peaceful farewell turns into an unexpected journey filled with challenges, revelations, and emotional reckoning. DK is composing the music, while Sathish G is handling the camera. C Premkumar is taking care of cuts.