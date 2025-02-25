WATCH | It's official... Ajith's Good Bad Ugly teaser on Feb 28; is Ajith planning a heist?

CHENNAI: The makers of Ajith's Good Bad Ugly in a slick announcement video, have now officially said that the much-anticipated film's teaser will be out on February 28. The 21-second teaser's opening shot features the famous Toledo House in the Palomeque area in the Toledo province of Spain. The highlight is that this used to be Professor's hideout in the famous show, Money Heist where he plans the heist along with his accomplices.

Following the opening shot, we see over half a dozen men seated around a table and are all ears to a trench-coat clad Ajith by the fireplace. It looks like he is the brain behind a master plan, which will unfold in the story of Good Bad Ugly hitting the screens on April 10. We will know if Ajith too is planning a heist in the movie. We also get to see Ajith walking out of a hotel in a white shoot and another in a black suit--in warped shots. This has the audience intrigued and have been decoding what the film holds for them.

Directed by Adhik Ravichandran and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Good Bad Ugly has Trisha Krishnan playing Ramya as the female lead. It also stars Prasanna, Arjun Das and Sunil in important roles. GV Prakash has composed the music while Abinandhan Ramanujam has operated the camera.