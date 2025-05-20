Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|20 May 2025 9:30 PM IST  ( Updated:2025-05-20 16:00:35  )
    It’s a wrap for Yogi Babu’s next with filmmaker Jai
    Actor Yogi Babu

    CHENNAI: On Tuesday, the makers of Yogi Babu’s upcoming film with filmmaker Jai announced that the team has completed shooting. They celebrated the wrap-up with a cake-cutting ceremony.

    The yet-to-be-titled film began production in 2023. Bankrolled by Prabhu Antony and Madhu Alexander, under the banner of Roox’s Media, the release date of the film is yet to be revealed by the makers.

    The shooting took place in and around Coutrallam. Billed to be a family entertainer, Naresh Kumar is handling the camera, while Biju Sam is the music composer. The title and first look will be unveiled in the coming days.

    Yogi BabuKollywood movieMovie Update
    DTNEXT Bureau

