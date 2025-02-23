It’s a wrap for Vijay Sethupathi, Nithya Menen, Pandiraj’s next

CHENNAI: Filmmaker Pandiraj, whose last film Etharkkum Thunindhavan with Suriya hit the screens in 2022, is directing an untitled film, headlined by Vijay Sethupathi. On Sunday, the makers announced that the shooting for the film was completed. Nithya Menen is playing the female lead. Sathya Jyothi Films is backing the project, which also stars Yogi Babu, Deepa, Saravanan and Roshini, among others. The film is expected to have a rural backdrop.