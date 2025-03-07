It’s a wrap for Siddharth, Sarath Kumar’s 3 BHK, directed by Sri Ganesh

CHENNAI: The makers of 3 BHK, directed by Sri Ganesh of 8 Thotakkal fame, announced that the film’s shooting is completed. Siddharth and Sarath Kumar are headlining the film, which also stars Devayani and Meetha Raghunath in pivotal roles.

Touted to be a feel-good entertainer, the team wrapped up the shooting with a cake cutting ceremony.

Arun Viswa is producing the film, under the banner Shanthi Talking. He said, “We have completed all the schedules as planned on time, and the post-production work is briskly progressing.We will soon announce the updates on the film’s trailer, audio and worldwide theatrical release dates.”

Amrit Ramnath is composing the music, while Dinesh Krishnan B and Jithin Stanislaus are handling the camera. Ganesh Siva is taking care of the cuts. 3 BHK’s first look was unveiled last month. The film is aiming for a summer release.