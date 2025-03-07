Begin typing your search...

    It’s a wrap for Siddharth, Sarath Kumar’s 3 BHK, directed by Sri Ganesh

    Touted to be a feel-good entertainer, the team wrapped up the shooting with a cake cutting ceremony.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|7 March 2025 8:51 PM IST
    Still from the sets 

    CHENNAI: The makers of 3 BHK, directed by Sri Ganesh of 8 Thotakkal fame, announced that the film’s shooting is completed. Siddharth and Sarath Kumar are headlining the film, which also stars Devayani and Meetha Raghunath in pivotal roles.

    Arun Viswa is producing the film, under the banner Shanthi Talking. He said, “We have completed all the schedules as planned on time, and the post-production work is briskly progressing.We will soon announce the updates on the film’s trailer, audio and worldwide theatrical release dates.”

    Amrit Ramnath is composing the music, while Dinesh Krishnan B and Jithin Stanislaus are handling the camera. Ganesh Siva is taking care of the cuts. 3 BHK’s first look was unveiled last month. The film is aiming for a summer release.

    Actor siddharthR SarathkumarSri Ganesh8 Thottakal
    DTNEXT Bureau

