It’s a wrap for Richard Rishi’s Draupathi 2

CHENNAI: The makers of Draupathi 2 completed the shooting of the film in the Ariyalur schedule. Directed by Mohan G, Richard Rishi headlines the project. The filming for the movie kick-started in Mumbai.

Mohan G states, "No matter how meticulously a director plans, the execution ultimately depends on the strong support of the producer, particularly for logistical challenges. Although this marks the maiden production of Chola Shakkaravarthi sir, his insatiable passion for cinema and prior experience of watching more films, and understanding the art and the creation process, ensured that we upheld the highest standards of quality and creative freedom throughout.”

Draupathi 2, a Tamil-Telugu bilingual historical action drama, is being produced by Chola Shakkaravarthi of Netaji Productions, in association with GM Film Corporation. While Rakshana Indusudan plays the female lead, Natty Natraj plays a significant role.

Ghibran Vaibodha composes the music, and Philip R Sundar handles the camera. Devaraj is taking care of the cuts.

With the post-production work progressing at a brisk pace, Draupathi 2 is expected to release in December.