    It’s a wrap for Moon Walk

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|13 May 2025 7:01 PM IST
    Prabhu Deva in Moonwalk (Photo/X)

    CHENNAI: Moon Walk, which marks the reunion of Prabhu Deva and AR Rahman after 25 years, has completed the talkie portions. The latest update is that the film has entered the dubbing stage and the shooting of one song is yet to be completed.

    Helmed by Manoj NS, the ensemble cast includes Yogi Babu, Aju Varghese, Nishma and Sushmita, among others. Moon Walk was filmed in Chennai and Kerala.

    The film is produced by Behindwoods, in association with Divya Manoj and Praveen Elak. Anoop VS is the DoP, and Raymond Derrick Crasta is the editor. Romeo Pictures bagged the theatrical rights.

    DTNEXT Bureau

