It’s a wrap for Karthi’s Sardar 2

CHENNAI: Headlined by Karthi, Sardar 2 is helmed by PS Mithran. The team wrapped up the shooting of the film on Saturday with a cake cutting at the Huahin Airport in Thailand. Malavika Mohanan was also present with the other crew members of the film.

The star cast of Sardar 2 includes SJ Suryah, Ashika Ranganath, Yogi Babu and Rajisha Vijayan, among others. A couple of days ago, Malavika took to her social media handles and shared that she is shooting for the film in Bangkok.

Produced by Prince Pictures and Ivy Entertainment, the film’s prologue was unveiled in March, giving a sneak peek into the characters, essayed by Karthi and SJ Suryah. Sequel to the 2022 hit film, the spy thriller will feature a musical score by Sam CS. George C Williams is handling the camera, while Vijay Velukutty is taking care of the cuts.

The film has entered the post-production stage, which is taking place in full swing. Sardar 2 will hit the screens in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.