It’s a wrap for Abishan-starrer new age romantic flick

CHENNAI: The director of Tourist Family, Abishan Jeevinth, is all set to make his debut as an actor with an upcoming project. Helmed by Madhan, the team has successfully completed the shooting of the film within 35 days.

Billed to be a new-age love story, the untitled film is jointly bankrolled by MRP Entertainment and Soundarya Rajinikanth’s Zion Films. The shooting took place in Chennai and Tiruchy. Anaswara Rajan is playing the female lead.

Sean Roldan is composing the tunes, while Shreyaas Krishna is the director of photography. Suresh Kumar is overseeing the cuts. The team is gearing up to begin the post-production work soon. Announcements about the first look, title, teaser, trailer and release date will be made soon.