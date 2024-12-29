"It won't be the end" Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight likely to continue franchise after spin-off film

WASHINGTON: Steven Knight, the creator and screenwriter of Peaky Blinders, has shared that the upcoming spin-off film will not mark the end of the franchise, suggesting that it could continue with more seasons. He also confirmed that production for the spin-off film has concluded.

The release date of the film has not been announced yet.

Peaky Blinders is a British period crime drama series which stars Cillian Murphy in the lead role and is created by Steven Knight.

Wondering about the end of the 'Peaky Blinders' franchise, Steven Knight has confirmed that the series will continue after the spin-off film.

"Well, it's interesting you should ask that question because the film is coming out and that won't be the end. It won't be the end, let me put it that way. I'm not saying none of it." said Steven Knight as quoted by Deadline.

While BBC's wildly popular six-season crime period drama came to a close in April 2022, the series finale did not mark the end of Tommy Shelby's (Cillian Murphy) story.

Photos from the set began pouring online following the commencement of principal photography in the U.K. beginning in late September.

As the Oscar-winning Murphy returns to his iconic role as the leader of the Birmingham gang family, he will be joined by additional stars Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible, Dune), Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin, Saltburn) and Tim Roth (Pulp Fiction, Reservoir Dogs).

Stephen Graham, who played Hayden Stagg in the last season of the BBC series, will star in the film as well.

Knight also delved into the plot of the Peaky Blinders spinoff film. The movie would explore World War II England. Peaky itself follows the crime family into the 1920s, getting its series' title from the gang's modus operandi of sewing razor blades into its caps.