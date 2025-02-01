It was unfortunate, we are there for each other: Naga Chaitanya on Allu Arjun's arrest

MUMBAI: We are there for each other, says Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya about "Pushpa 2" lead star Allu Arjun's arrest following the death of a woman during a stampede at the film's premiere.

The incident took place on December 4 at Sandhya theatre in Hyderabad where fans had gathered to catch a glimpse of Arjun during the "Pushpa 2" screening. A 35-year-old woman lost her life, and her eight-year-old son sustained injuries in the chaos.

“We are all there for each other in the South, but whatever happened was unfortunate and it shouldn’t have gone that way. But we are all there for each other,” Chaitanya told PTI.

Following the tragedy, a case was registered against Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management at the Chikkadpally police station. The charges were filed under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) based on a complaint by the deceased woman’s family.

Arjun was arrested on December 13 in connection with the case. However, the Telangana High Court granted him interim bail on December 14 and a regular bail on January 3.

After Arjun's release from jail, Chaitanya was among the many actors who had visited the "Pushpa 2" star's residence.

Chaitanya is currently in the city to promote his upcoming feature, “Thandel”, which will be released theatrically on February 7.

“Thandel”, directed by Chandoo Mondeti, also stars Sai Pallavi. It is produced by Bunny Vasu under Geetha Arts and presented by Arjun's father Allu Aravind.