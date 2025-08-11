It is special to debut in Tamil with Kaantha, says Bhagyashri Borse

CHENNAI: One of the much-awaited releases this year is Dulquer Salmaan’s Kaantha. The period-drama is set in 1950s in Madras. Bhagyashri Borse plays the female lead in the film, marking her Tamil debut.

Speaking about her experience working in the film, Bhagyashri said, “Debuting in Tamil cinema with Kaantha has been the most special in my career so far. I feel incredibly fortunate to work with such an accomplished team and to bring this beautiful story to life. I hope the audience feels the same magic we felt while making it.” Samuthirakani will be essaying a significant role.

A few weeks ago, the makers unveiled the teaser of the film, which is directed by Selvamani Selvaraj. The two-minute 12-second video features Dulquer Salmaan as a hero of the film, titled Saantha, which is directed by Samuthirakani (Ayya). However, both of them are in loggerheads. The teaser shows that Ayya is the one who trained Dulquer to be an actor. While Ayya seeks to make the heroine the central character of the film, Dulquer continues to make changes. In the end, the teaser shows Dulquer changing the title of the film from Saantha to Kaantha.

Bankrolled by Rana Daggubati, Dulquer Salmaan, Prashanth Potluri, and Jom Varghese, Jhanu Chanthar is composing the tunes, while Dani Sanchez Lopez is the cinematographer. Llewellyn Anthony Gonsalvez is taking care of the cuts.

The project will hit the screens on September 12.