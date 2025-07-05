It challenged my conviction: Prithviraj on his role in Sarzameen

CHENNAI: A couple of days ago, the makers released the trailer of Sarzameen, starring Kajol, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Ibrahim Ali Khan in lead roles. The film is a complex tale of family, love and patriotism.

Directed by Kayoze Irani and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, and Apoorva Mehta, under the banner of Dharma Productions, the movie is slated to release on July 25 on JioHotstar in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Talking about his role, Prithviraj said, “From the moment I read the script of Sarzameen, I knew this was a character I needed to play. It’s layered, intense, and speaks to the emotional cost of choices we make in the name of duty and love. It challenged my convictions and made me reflect on the weight of silence, loyalty, and truth. I’m proud to be part of something so raw, real, and resonant.”

Sarzameen revolves around Vijay Menon - a man torn between a father’s love and a soldier’s duty, Meher- a mother who fights against all odds to keep her family intact, and Harman, a vulnerable young man caught at crossroads.

Kajol added, “Sarzameen called for an emotional depth that really intrigued me as an actor. The role resonated with me on a personal level. I was happy to see Ibrahim bring to life such a complex character. My character has so many layers, she is the emotional core of the story.”