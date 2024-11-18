IPL promises an intense political crime thriller

CHENNAI: Chennai-based industrialist GR Madhan Krishnan, under the banner of Radha Film International, is producing an intense political crime thriller titled IPL (Indian Penal Law). The film is directed by Karunakaran, who makes his directorial debut after working as an assistant director with renowned filmmakers such as Vetrimaaran and Manimaran.

The film promises to be a high-octane political thriller set against a racy backdrop. The film features an ensemble cast including Aadukalam' Kishore, TTF Vasan, Abhirami of Virumaandi and Vettaiyan fame, Kushitha Kallapu, Singampuli, Aadukalam Naren and others in pivotal roles. It is to be noted that TTF Vasan and Kushitha are making their silver screen debut with IPL.

Talking about the movie, director Karunakaran says, "We often read about shocking crimes in the newspapers, only to forget them a few days later. However, behind some of these events lie unseen political motivations, which often result in ordinary, innocent people getting caught in the crossfire. IPL explores the journey of a man and his family who, due to political conspiracy, suffer for a crime they did not commit. The film delves into how he seeks justice, and whether he manages to escape the clutches of a system that has already condemned him and his family."

The director adds, "Except for two songs, the film's shooting has been completed. IPL has shaped up incredibly well, and I am confident it will be well-received by the audience and leave a lasting impact."

The technical team of IPL includes S Pitchumani as the cinematographer, Gopikrishna as the editor, and Ashwin Vinayagamoorthy composing the music.

IPL is set to hit the theaters in January 2025.