'IPL is a commercial political thriller’

CHENNAI: TTF Vasan is formally dressed for the interview and only as he begins talking, we realise that modesty is his second name. His debut film released on Friday amid high expectation to overwhelming response­– thanks to his fanboys, who follow suit on racing tracks and beyond. The title of IPL- Indian Penal Law intrigued the audience. Vasan and court aren’t strangers. “But the film has nothing to do with the controversies,” clarifies the director. “I wanted to deliver an engaging story. The title has to reach the audience easily and IPL could be one of the catchiest titles we could come up with,” says filmmaker Karunanithi. He also says that Kishore and Abhirami were one of the first actors to come on board the project. “We initially shot for their portions since we had not zeroed in on a hero for the movie. Then came Vasan. IPL is not only a courtroom drama. There are emotions, thrills and many elements blended in the story. In a way, the movie is also a political thriller,” Karunanithi remarks.

Having joined the sets in later stages, especially with seasoned actors like Kishore and Abhirami, TTF wasn’t inhibited by their presence but took it as a positive stride. “I had listened to the story before and I started my prep since then. I joined acting class as I know I am in the process of learning. In fact, this is a script that Manikandan agreed to act in the lead role, which later came to me. This shows the strength of the story,” states Vasan. Divulging more into his character, he elaborates, “I play the role of Anbu in the movie and this is a character that I easily resonated with immediately after listening to it. IPL is based on several news incidents we come across. We read them and turn over to the next page easily. But every bit of news that is carried has a background to it and that is what we have narrated in the movie.”

Composer Ashwin Vinayagamoorthy, who has composed for films like Jigiri Dosthu and Jolly O Gymkhana, among others, is aware of his responsibility of enhancing the narrative in IPL. “IPL is a bit of courtroom drama, which predominantly has commercial elements with an interesting cat and mouse game woven into it. So, the scope to compose music was naturally high because there are less dialogues, when it comes to high octane chasing scenes. There is a benchmark for thrillers from the musical aspect and it really cannot go bad. Vasan was more excited about the BGM in the 15-minute chase scene than the songs,” he says with a smile.

As Ashwin talks about the chase scene, Karunanithi adds, “Initially, the race scene was not a part of the film but when Vasan came on board, we added it. But it wouldn’t look forced when the audience watch it,” he concludes.